Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

MiHi Tavern Brassall venue manager Aaron Mayo is keen to see the community together again for a massive Australia Day event.

A LAMINGTON eating contest, a spit roast and a bucking bull are just the beginning of what’s in store during three-days of entertainment at a popular Ipswich venue.

Reopening to the public after an eight-month closure, MiHi Tavern in Brassall has drawn back many of its old regulars and management is eager to thank them.

The pub was forced to close in February last year after being flooded during heavy rain.

It reopened in October, boasting a $3 million upgrade.

Venue Manager Aaron Mayo said the tavern had previously held Australia Day events but wanted to hold one “double as big” to thank the community for its support.

“We’ve always been a community-driven pub and over the last month or two, the community has given back to us,” Mr Mayo said.

“We felt it was time to give back to them and get the community together again.”

It isn’t the first time the venue has celebrated the national day.

“We’ve always had a little bit of an event to celebrate Australia Day but we’ve never had a petting zoo. We’re even getting a magician coming down and doing balloon art, a bucking bull for the adults, a jumping castle, pony rides – and a full spit roast,” he said.

“We’ve never been able to do that before.”

Australian rock band the Black Sorrows are lined up to perform at the tavern on Saturday, January 23, as part of day one.

Mr Mayo said the renovations had included a kids’ area.

“We have built a full kids play area – we’ve never had one before,” he said.

The event will run across the weekend before Australia Day and then on Australia Day itself.

Entry is free but tickets to see the Black Sorrows cost $49, and the spit roast meals will be available for purchase.

