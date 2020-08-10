Popular supermarket back from the dead

There is some unexpected good news on the grocery front for Redbank Plains residents, with a shut-down supermarket set to reopen this week.

As of 6am this Wednesday FoodWorks will be reopened, thanks to some hard work behind the scenes by a former owner who has brought the business back and completed renovations.

Sign outside Foodworks earlier this year

Despite initially announcing the closure back in May, the store remained open until June.

Tony Nguyen and Jac Moc then decided to buy the business together.

Mr Nguyen had previously owned the store from 2009 before selling it in 2015 to an owner who would sell it back to him five years later.

“I bought the place and took over the in 2009,” he said.

“I sold it off in 2015, and when the owner didn’t want to renew the lease I took over.

Food Works interior

“We closed around early June and we’ve installed new equipment.”

Mr Nguyen said after being away from the business for a little over five years to raise a family he decided to buy back the store for the community.

“I grew up in the area, and went to school locally, I have close ties with the community, the churches,” he said.

Mr Nguyen said he would be working with the same team he employed 11 years ago.

“The previous equipment was 20 years old and what we did is give the place new modern tech, so the technology we got is quite new and it’s just giving the store a nice uplift.”

The store has in fact gone through a complete renovation, with new aisles, flooring, lights and fridges.

There is good news for job hunters too, with Mr Nguyen advising he would be hiring more staff in the near future.

“As we grow and expand there will be further employment opportunities,” he said.

Food Works

The store’s trading hours will remain at 6am-10pm and will also be offering takeaway food.

The shop is at 339 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains.