Popular suburban bakery closed without warning

WHAT used to be a morning and afternoon tea institution in the Ipswich suburbs is now no longer.

McConochies Bakery on Blackstone Rd at Eastern Heights was once a hub for school kids and families who used to pop in for a sausage roll, sandwich, cake of loaf of bread.

After decades in the business, the bakery has closed its doors to retail customers.

A sign on the door reads 'closed to retail' and the online listing says the business is 'permanently closed'. It is understood the bakery has been closed to retail for at least a week.

The bakery was a saviour for many families during the 2011 floods with bakers working overtime to make sure there was at least bread on the table while other stores and supermarkets were stripped bare.

Some community members remember the ovens baking for 24 hours a day during the floods.

Lindsay McConochie in 2011. Kasun Ubayasiri

Loaves were sold for 80c each and it the customer didn't have 80c, it was free.

In 2012 the bakery teamed up with a charity to distribute un-sold food to homeless people in Queen's Park.

Past students at the old Bremer High School can recall popping into McConochies of a morning or afternoon to pick up school snacks and chocolate milk.

The bakery was one of two impacted when a new Coles Supermarket opened across the road a year ago and a third bakery moved into the street corner.

Bakery owners did not return calls.