Popular story time event returns to Ipswich

Toddlers and Tales is returning to Booval Fair.

Toddlers and Tales is returning to Booval Fair.

FOLLOWING a prolonged hiatus due to COVID-19, Booval Fair’s Toddlers and Tales event is returning this Friday, February 19.

There will be two sessions of the popular family story time event on Friday, at 9.30 and 10.30am.

A shopping centre spokeswoman said Toddlers and Tales had been a mainstay at Booval Fair for five years, but unfortunately could not continue on through the recent pandemic measures.

“We’re very excited to be able to resume the event and offer local parents a free story time for their little ones, free morning tea and some free take home resources,” she said.

“It’s also a great opportunity to meet other local parents and bubs.”

The free event is run in partnership with First 5 Forever, Ipswich Library, Ipswich City Council, the State Library of Queensland and Queensland State Government and is aimed at improving literacy skills for children in their first five years.

For more information, visit the event’s website.