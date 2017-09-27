Popular Springfield yoga studio turns one

Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre celebrated its one year anniversary over the weekend.

ONE of Springfield's most popular yoga studios celebrated its one year anniversary over the weekend.

Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre marked the special milestone by offering a day of free yoga, massage demonstrations and raffle prizes to its members and the wider community.

American-born Beth Patterson runs the yoga studio with partner Kristy Kelly and said it was a dream to be able to teach others the art of the ancient Indian practice.

"We've been open for one year at Orion now, so we wanted to give back to our community by having free yoga all day, food, face painting and massages,” Ms Patterson said.

"We started out with a solid base of clients when we first came here because we practised at a studio nearby, but by adding aerial yoga and pilates, plus we'll be adding barre pilates soon as well, we've been able to grow really steadily since the move.

"When Kristy and I decided to open the studio we wrote down our values and agreed that community and a welcoming and loving, non-judgemental environment was what we wanted to achieve and was important to us.

"I think staying connected to that theme has really helped us grow and it's nice because there's no competition or pretentiousness here and all of our clients are super supportive of each other.”

The one-year celebrations started at 8am with a free Vinyasa class, followed by a Yin class and a special Kahuna massage demonstration with resident masseur Karen Peacock.

This was followed by an Aerial yoga demonstration and as the most recent addition to the yoga studio was already proving popular as the only studio in the region to offer the class.

"It's really great for people who may be stiffer in their joints or less flexible to enable them to do gravity-assisted bends and stretches which makes it a little less intensive,” Ms Patterson said.

"We love it, we're offering it twice on the schedule right now and as it becomes more popular we'll be offering it more.

"Honestly Kristy and I are just super grateful for what we have here and it's really all about our clients and making it an awesome space for them.”

Revive's raffle prizes saw a number of lucky winners take away massages, a month membership to F45 Training, treatments from Brazilian Beauty and Ella Bache, a $50 gift voucher for The Source Bulk Foods and many more.

For more information about Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre visit their Facebook page.