Popular safe haven moves to new location

GREAT ACTIVITIES: Our House Our Haven host various workshops and group activities, like healthy living classes. David Nielsen

A CHARITY organisation which hosts weekly events and workshops have moved to a new location in Ipswich.

Our House Our Haven have relocated from Ipswich Central Church into a new premise on Blackstone Rd in Eastern Heights.

It is here the team of qualified mental health nurses hold weekly group activities such as arts and crafts, beading, drumming, origami and sewing.

The centre also offers a range of art, music and creative writing therapy, healthy living workshops, as well as care and support for those who are living with a mental illness.

In addition, the organisation also have a facility in Karalee which features farm activities suitable for children.

Anneke Bull, who has more than 30 years experience in the field of mental health, manages the Eastern Heights centre.

She said Our House Our Haven was a safe space for people to come and try something new.

"We have been operating since 2016 and have been really popular with the community," she said.

"Our beading class has been very popular. There are three sessions a week and they are already at capacity. We now have a waiting list for that class.

"We have also recently introduced origami, towel folding, where we fold towels into animals, and napery, which is where we fold napkins into different shapes."

Our House Our Haven is located at Unit 2/65 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights, and 58 Lyndon Way, Karalee.

To find out more about Our House Our Haven, log onto www.ohoh.org.au.

