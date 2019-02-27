Popular restaurant celebrates milestone with new flavours

AT THE HELM: Indian Mehfil head chef Pitamber Dutt. The restaurant will celebrate nine years of business in March.

AT THE HELM: Indian Mehfil head chef Pitamber Dutt. The restaurant will celebrate nine years of business in March. Cordell Richardson

LIKE any other business owner, Rajesh Sharma has been through his fair share of tough times.

Since opening the doors of Indian Mehfil in the city's CBD in 2010 alongside wife Prianka, they have felt the impact of two floods, unexpected changes and a downturn in trade in the centre of town.

But through it all his positive approach, ability to evolve, irresistible food and passion for the place he calls home has seen him through turbulent waters.

"I'm an optimistic person,” he smiled.

"I think the next six months is going to be tough.

"These challenging times will pass and we're looking forward to the refurbishment of the mall. We are positive about our city's future.”

Next month the longest established Indian restaurant in the city will celebrate its ninth birthday.

After purchasing the beautiful building on Brisbane St, a significant investment was needed to refurbish the building before it could officially open.

But Mr Sharma said there was an instant response to their food once customers came through the door.

When it first got going, servings of butter chicken left the kitchen as quickly as the orders flew in.

"In recent times our most popular dish is the goat curry,” he said.

"Lamb and goat have taken over. Butter chicken used to be the food everybody ordered. They still do but it is no longer your number one.

"People are more health concious.”

The strings in the kitchen are pulled by head chef Pitamber Dutt, who returned to Mehfil in 2017 after helping put its cuisine on the map several years earlier.

Only six or seven items remain from the original menu, which currently boasts about 30 dishes.

"He has travelled the world and he has worked in top restaurants,” Mr Sharma said.

"He just always has another idea, another dish.”

During the floods, the restaurant provided free meals to volunteers and support for charity groups and local sport teams was an important part of their identity.

Mr Sharma said the ups and downs felt by business owners were shared by the entire community.

"No business can survive without community support and the community needs business support,” he said.

"It's not just a commercialised restaurant, it's a family restaurant. They're coming to a family.”

Over the course of March, each week will showcase food from a different region of India through a selection of specials.