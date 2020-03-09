Menu
Cormorant Bay. Wivenhoe Dam.
Popular Somerset trails, recreation grounds re-opened

Nathan Greaves
9th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
ONE OF Wivenhoe Dam's most popular recreation areas has been reopened this week, welcome news for those looking to enjoy a nice day out.

Seawater announced on Friday that Cormorant Bay had been reopened, following the completion of maintenance works that commenced in February.

The only part that hasn't reopened is the cherished Cormorant Bay cafe, which was closed in March 2019, to undergo a $500,000 upgrade.

Built in the 1980s, the structure no longer met modern safety standards, and has undergone the replacement of timber at the stairs and veranda areas, new plumbing, and a myriad of other minor improvements.

Despite these enhancements, Seqwater underwent two rounds of public tenders for a new operator for the cafe without success.

In the meantime, visitors can still make use of everything else Cormorant Bay has to offer.

The side is ideal for family use, being one of only two recreation areas at the dam to feature a children's playground.

There are also multi-use walking trails, picnic and barbecue areas, and shoreline fishing is permitted.

Seqwater advises trail users exercise caution, as conditions may have changed.

