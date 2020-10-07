Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Popular Noosa restaurant to close its doors

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
7th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AWARD-winning chef Alanna Sapwell will close the doors on her three-month pop-up restaurant Esmay in Noosa on October 11, wrapping up a hugely successful first foray into owning her own eatery.

Where you can find top chef's new food

Popular brewery's huge expansion

The riverfront restaurant, which took the space of Danielle Gjestland's acclaimed Wasabi, was booked out weeks in advance throughout its short run, with diners coming from across the state to try the former Arc Dining chef's food.

With less than a week to go there are just a few tables left, but - in a nice show of support - her final service is almost booked out with mostly former Arc staff.

"It'll be a nice end to the Noosa chapter," she said.

Sapwell said she planned to take some time off before deciding on her next move, with a restaurant in Brisbane still the end goal.

"I'd love to end up in Brisbane - there's a lot of work to be done to get to that point," she said.

Chef Alanna Sapwell will be taking some off after closing Esmay. Picture: Brad Fleet
Chef Alanna Sapwell will be taking some off after closing Esmay. Picture: Brad Fleet

Meanwhile, Gjestland is still trying to sell the Noosa restaurant site, with plans to move to Japan for her husband's work.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Popular Noosa restaurant to close its doors

More Stories

business closure closing noosa restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        Premium Content REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        News WORKS are expected to start this month on a historic bridge in the Lockyer Valley.

        • 7th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        Ipswich aims research into breast cancer surgery care

        Premium Content Ipswich aims research into breast cancer surgery care

        News Health authorities are raising funds for research into after surgery care for...

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:56 AM
        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates face off in debate

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates face off in debate

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer met in a special half-hour online forum.

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy