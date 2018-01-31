Popular mummy blogger to vsit Ipswich

SHE'S known for her gutsy, direct approach to motherhood and now one of Australia's most popular mummy bloggers is coming to Ipswich in an exclusive one-off Queensland event.

Melbourne's Sophie Cachia is best known for her blog The Young Mummy and rose to fame in 2015 when she started to write about life as a business woman and young mum to her then first-born child, Bobby (3).

The 27 year old now has a little girl Florence (1) and will visit Orion Springfield Central next week as part of the Mums & Co High Tea with Sophie Cachia event.

The popular blogger said she looked forward to hearing the stories of local mums in a Q&A style forum.

"I always love it when mums are able to come out of their shell and my audience knows I'm very genuine and authentic, so it makes me really happy when they reach out and talk about themselves," Sophie said.

"I'm not an expert by any means, I just like to chat about my journey and my story and I find women take the bits and pieces that are relevant to them.

"People always say that can't wait to meet me but at the same time I get to meet so many wonderful people too and I'm just trying to figure out my path and battling my own issues, so I find a lot of value hearing other women's advice too."

So popular is Sophie's following the original high tea event sold out within hours and a second session was introduced to allow more people to attend.

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre invited Sophie to talk to Ipswich mums as many could no doubt relate to her views on the highs and lows of motherhood.

"Sophie is loved for her honest, no nonsense and relatable perspective on life as a mum, wife and business person," Ms Crittenden said.

"It's a refreshing voice amongst the clutter of information available to mums who often feel pressured to conform to unrealistic expectations.

"This event is exclusive to Orion Springfield Central with Sophie in Queensland for only one day."

100 per cent of all proceeds from ticket sales will go to Mummy's Wish to help support mothers with cancer.

The Mums & Co Members high tea with Sophie Cachia - The Young Mummy event is on Monday 5 February between 10:00-12:00pm. Tickets cost $5.

To join the Mums & Co Group and to book your tickets visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OrionMumsAndCo/.