A POPULAR Sunshine Coast mountain has been closed after an incident this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a "mountain rescue" at Mt Beerwah about 1pm, but a spokesperson confirmed the matter was now in the hands of police.

Queensland Police Service confirmed several crews had been at Mt Beerwah since the call-out.

The mountain is believed to be closed.