Popular macaron business to open first shop front

Mama Mac's Macarons owner Nicole McPhee will open her first shopfront in Yamanto Central shopping centre.

THE ‘sweets queen’ behind a popular Ipswich business will soon open her first shop front, which will not only sell her beloved macarons but also an assortment of treats from other bakers across the region.

Long time Ipswich Jets staff member and Mama Mac’s Macarons owner Nicole McPhee will open up in the Yamanto Central shopping centre this month.

The store, which will be fitted out with several high tech baking ovens, is expected to pump out more than 3000 macarons a week alongside a range of other offerings.

It will stock a full range of 30 macaron flavours as well as daily ‘flavour surprises’ and fudge, cupcakes, brownies, cheesecakes and ice cream.

A breakfast menu will also be introduced soon after it opens.

“Our menu isn’t going to include your standard bacon and eggs, we will be offering indulgent dishes such as bubble waffles and Japanese souffle pancakes,” Ms McPhee said.

“Shoppers will be able to drop in at any time of the day and have a cup of coffee and enjoy a market type menu while doing the weekly grocery shop.

“We will also be able to undertake large and specialty orders for events, birthdays, functions and other activities.”

Ms McPhee said she is looking to employ 10 staff to help her run the store.

“We are going to be busy and I am going to need a good team of people to help me,” she said.

“That’s why I am looking to employ 10 staff to work with me to help share the joy of Mama Mac’s.”

Ms McPhee finished up in her role as commercial manager of the Jets on Sunday.

Nicole McPhee worked at the Ipswich Jets for 16 years.

She will continue on as a liaison officer for the club where she is needed and as her schedule allows it.

Ms McPhee started at the Ipswich Jets Leagues Club in 2005 as a front of house worker and moved into the football department in 2013.

Jets CEO Richard Hughes said her commitment and passion would be sorely missed.

“Nicole has a fire and drive that I have not seen burn so bright, in anyone I have met in my work life before,” he said.

“This driven desire to succeed is why I know she will be successful in her new venture and why we give her all our support and best wishes and understand her decision to pursue her dreams.

“Her loyalty and love of this club is second to none and through the rollercoaster ride, that is the sport of rugby league, she has been the rock that every club needs.”

Jets chairman Steve Johnson thanked Ms McPhee for the impact she had during her long tenure at the club.

“For all the times the Ipswich Jets have asked Nicole to step up, she did,” he said.

“Her familiar friendly face is one that anyone associated with the Jets would know, and something we will miss, but we sincerely wish her all the best for the future.”



Yamanto Central opened its doors ahead of schedule in April with anchor tenants Coles and Kmart.

Other retail offerings have opened progressively since with a Hiit Republic gym recently opening its first location in Ipswich within the centre.

The shop at Yamanto Central shopping centre is set to open this month.

JMK Retail, which owns Yamanto Central, said the new centre was already breaking projected sales records.

“Mama Mac’s macarons are famous across the region,” JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said.

“Everybody loves them. They have become an Ipswich institution and we can’t wait to see them open.”

“I think a lot of us dreamed of working at Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory as a kid. Well now, for ten lucky people, they can.”

“We knew the centre would be popular. There has been such a strong need for it for so many years.

“Given the level of interest in the centre, it was no surprise that businesses from surrounding retail sites were first to put their hand up to secure a spot, closely followed by national retail brands.

