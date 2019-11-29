Popular kids show cancelled after 10 years

Popular children's program Giggle and Hoot, which has aired on ABC since 2009, will wrap up after its 11th season, it was announced today.

A statement released by the ABC outlined that the network and host Jimmy Rees (Jimmy Giggle) came to a mutual decision to "opt out while they are still on top".

Libbie Doherty, Head of ABC Children's, said of the program's enormous popularity: "Giggle and Hoot has had a remarkable production run over more than a decade, capturing the hearts and minds of generations of preschoolers and their families.

"After celebrating the show's 10th birthday, Jimmy spoke with us and we both agreed the time was right to opt out while we were still on top," she wrote.

Rees, who appeared on this year's season of Dancing With The Stars but quit due to a family emergency, said he would continue to perform as Jimmy Giggle live in concert.

He also hinted he would be embarking on new opportunities within the media.

"I've loved every day as Jimmy Giggle," Rees said.

"After 10 years I decided that it was time to take on the next exciting challenge in my career, while also being able to dedicate more time to performing as Jimmy Giggle live in concert, a part of the job that I love so much.

"Performing on Dancing With The Stars was pretty incredible and I have since tried my hand at FM radio, which has been great," he added.

"I am feeling really great about 2020 - bring it on!"

Rees, 32, has played Jimmy Giggle since the program's first episode in 2009, leaving a retail sales job at age 22 to start his television career.

He has three children, Lenny and twins Vinny and Mack with wife Tori Rees.

In April this year, the entertainer pulled out from Dancing With The Stars after his then seven-week-old son Mack suffered complications during a routine procedure to get his tongue tie fixed.

"Jimmy Rees has made the difficult decision to leave Dancing With The Stars. His seven-week-old son, Mack, recently suffered complications during a routine procedure and is in hospital in a stable condition," A Network 10 spokesperson said at the time.

The 11th and final series of ABC KIDS' Giggle and Hoot will continue to air across late 2019 and early 2020, with the entire series remaining on the ABC KIDS' channel, app and iview throughout next year and beyond.