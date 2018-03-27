Popular kids cartoon hero comes to Springfield

HE'S one of the most popular cartoon characters of children everywhere and today morning Ipswich kids have a chance to meet their idol in the flesh.

As part of an Orion Springfield Central's Mums & Co event, families are invited to meet the much-loved Fireman Sam and grab a happy snap with their TV hero in the Coles Mall.

There will also be free colouring-in and other free kids activities available.

Sessions started at 10am and will carry through to 1pm.

Only one ticket is required per family. To book visit the Eventbrite website.