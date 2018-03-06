Popular Jets clinics returning

GREAT SUPPORT: Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit (right) joins with players and excited kids involved in one of last year's popular clinics at Ripley.

GREAT SUPPORT: Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit (right) joins with players and excited kids involved in one of last year's popular clinics at Ripley. Brad Wagner

THE Ecco Ripley community will stage its hugely popular footy clinics again this year after developer Sekisui House renewed its partnership with the Ipswich Jets rugby league club.

Sekisui House has continued its sponsorship of the Jets, a major feeder club to the Brisbane Broncos, for the 2018 Intrust Super Cup season after partnering with the club for the first time last year.

The alliance delivers a range of benefits to the Ecco Ripley community, including footy coaching clinics, membership of Ipswich Jets Leagues Club and access to the club's courtesy bus service.

Ecco Ripley Queensland state sales manager Scott Blaney said Sekisui House's continued sponsorship of the Ipswich Jets was an opportunity to get behind one of the region's much loved and long-established sporting institutions.

Blaney said the Ipswich Jets footy clinics at Ecco Ripley last year had been an overwhelming success.

"The final clinic we hosted more than 500 kids and family members,” he said.

"It was a terrific turnout that supported Ecco Ripley's goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle among its residents.

"Who knows, we could have future Ipswich Jets and even Queensland players living here at Ecco Ripley.

"We are proud to be contributing to the Ipswich region's strong sporting tradition while helping to shape and encourage the next generation of players.”

Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit said the club is excited to have Sekisui House on board for another season.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Sekisui House again, as their support over the past year has been richly rewarding for the club's players and members,” Cubit said.

"The Jets footy clinics generated a huge response from locals last year and this year the clinics will present another great opportunity to develop talent locally.”

The Jets are a renowned rugby league nursery, producing greats such as Allan Langer, Gary Coyne and Chris Walker.

Current Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters and his twin brother Kerrod are other international footballers with proud Ipswich origins.

Under the sponsorship arrangement, the Sekisui House logo will appear on the front of Intrust Super Cup players' shorts, training apparel and club backpacks, as well as having a presence at home games.

In 2018, the Jets footy clinics will be staged at Ecco Ripley's new $5 million-plus Lighthaven parklands.

The parklands are under construction and due for completion mid-year.