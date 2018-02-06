Owner's shock over Woodlands wedding cancellations

UPDATE:

THE owners of Woodlands at Marburg were shocked when they were told the operators had decided to cancel upcoming events.

Cooper Property Group CEO Graeme Harding found out yesterday Michael and Randall Ellison were unable to continue operating the popular venue, due to ill health.

Mr Harding said he understood how devastating the news would be for brides-to-be.

"It's obviously very upsetting for brides who have planned their weddings," Mr Harding said.

"It came as a shock to us too. We're not sure what we are going to do at this stage."

A meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the details and consequences of the decision.

Mr Harding said although Cooper Property Group owns the property, it was not involved in running the venue.

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed Contributed

"We simply don't have the resources to operate the business," Mr Harding said.

"We hope we can find someone to take it over."

Mr Harding said anyone interested in the opportunity would need appropriate experience and be prepared for a challenge.

"It's a tough industry and it's hard work."

Interested in taking over? Contact Cooper Property Group at admin@cooperpg.com.au for more information.

INITIAL:

THE operators of a popular, award-winning wedding venue just outside of Ipswich have cancelled all upcoming events in a shock announcement.

About 40 brides-to-be received a phone call yesterday explaining their event at Woodlands of Marburg had been cancelled and their deposits would be returned.

Woodlands of Marburg is a large, plantation-style historic home built in 1890.

It was modified into an events and conference centre, and opened to the public in 2002.

The popular venue had bookings secured for 2019.

Operators Michael and Randall Ellison said the decision to cancel all events was incredibly difficult.

"It's my health," Michael said.

"My body has not coped with the pressure.

"I am devastated. I love everything I do there. It was horrible having to ring everyone yesterday.

"It was the worst thing I have had to do in my life."

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed Contributed

>> Are you an affected bride-to-be? Talk to us, email helen.spelitis@qt.com.au or call 3817 1765

Michael came to the Ipswich area from Western Queensland where he ran his own business.

He said overwhelmingly the shock announcement had been met with support.

Within the first six months of taking over the property, the operators won a host of Australian Bridal Industry Academy awards including third place for First Night Honeymoon and finalist in two other categories.

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed Contributed

Michael said he was unsure about the future of the property.

All events up until April 6 will go ahead as planned.

Woodlands of Marburg is owned by Cooper Property Group based at Wulkuraka.

The QT has contacted the Group for comment.