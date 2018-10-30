Menu
The Cornoation Hotel on Brisbane St is closed until further notice.
Business

Popular Ipswich pub closed 'until further notice'

Emma Clarke
by
30th Oct 2018 2:40 PM
A POPULAR Ipswich pub is 'closed until further notice'.

A sign on door at the Coronation Hotel on Brisbane St reveals there won't be any beers or food served at the business.

In May the hotel closed as the owners worked their way through the changeover with the previous tenants.

It comes after the Queensland Times reported long-term owners the McLean family would take back control of the West Ipswich pub after four years.

The previous leasees poured their final drinks in May before new management took over in June.

Coronation Hotel owner David McLean and his family recently welcomed Geoff and Maryanne Einam to the West Ipswich pub.

The building owners and leasees were contacted for comment.

