Ipswich night spot going under the hammer

OWNER NEEDED: Ray White Commercial Ipswich sales consultant John Galloway at the Club Metro site which will be auctioned off. Cordell Richardson

A NEW owner is being sought to drag a popular Ipswich night spot out of the shadows and into the limelight once again.

The location at 134 Brisbane St, most recently known as Club Metro, will be sold at auction later this month.

The proprietor has owned the 809sqm site for more than two years and leased it out to different operators but attempts to revitalise the spot have struggled to take off.

An old bank was transformed into The Vault nightclub in 1994 and the site has taken on a number of different guises since then.

Over the years, it has been known as The Volt, Club City, Players, Cocktails, Cocktails Duelling Piano Bar and Switch Nightclub.

The building was last sold in August 2016 to its current owner for $710,000.

Everything in the building, bar the remaining bottles of alcohol stocked in the fridges, is part of the sale, including sound equipment and lighting.

A nightclub licence which allows trade until 3am from Friday to Saturday is still in place and it is the only venue in Ipswich to hold one.

Ray White Commercial Ipswich sales consultant John Galloway said an exciting opportunity was waiting there for someone to grasp.

"It's basically set up and ready to go," he said.

"We have had strong interest from both experienced operators and people who have no experience in this type of business. We have had people looking at buying it just because of the fact it's a great spot.

"With all of the investment going into the mall, it's the perfect time to grab this because in years to come it will be all happening.

"Whoever takes this over has got to get right into it... their heart has to be in it."

It is illegal for a real estate agent to provide a price guide for an auction property but Mr Galloway said the location had plenty of potential and was crying out for a new direction.

"At the end of the day, it's got to be sold," he said.

"If there's any interest whatsoever, check it out. It's a great opportunity."

The auction will be held at 81 Limestone St, Ipswich at 2.30pm on February 22.

For more information, call 3281 9655.