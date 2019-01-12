Popular Ipswich Mall store to re-open Monday

Robyn and Craig Rule are bringing Dominiques French Bakery back to the Ipswich Mall.

A HISTORIC shop that sat in the old Ipswich Mall for decades is about to return, with its doors re-opening on Monday.

Bakery and takeaway Dominique's was popular with shoppers and a particular favourite with school students who dropped in on the way to the train station.

In October 2017, owners Craig and Robyn Rule were told their shop would have to close because of the Ipswich Mall reconstruction.

The bakery moved to Bell St, and is now on the verge of opening next week at former Busy Beat Cafe, which has been vacant for a couple of years.

The Rules plan to bring the cafe back to life with their range of baked goods, chips, burgers and takeaways.

"We bought Dominique's in 2011, off my cousin," Mr Rule said.

"He had it for 16 years up until that time, so it has been in the family for a while now.

"We were in Bell St for 12 months and only went there because we had to.

"We wanted to stay in the mall; we never wanted to leave.

"By coming here, we are not with the council anymore.

"We have a lease in the Walker Pender building, so we will be here now and when the redevelopment is over."

The Rules believe there is a gap in the market for their services and know the foot traffic is still there, contrary to popular belief.

"Many people use the carparks in the morning and walk to work, or use the train station," Mr Rule said.

"We will be here when they want something to eat or a coffee.

"Most of the things here were still working, but we've reconditioned all the fridge motors, done lots of cleaning, and now have just installed a new coffee machine."

Mrs Rule said customers could expect the food they had always enjoyed.

"We'll be doing chips, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salad rolls plus all the favourites that people love us for like our pies, cakes and sausage rolls," Mrs Rule said.

"We couldn't do any cooking at Bell St as there weren't any facilities."

Mr Rule will continue baking at their sister shop in Limestone St near Coles.

Ironically, it was eight years ago this weekend in which Big Dad's Pies went under floodwaters.

The business failed to recover and the Rules gutted the location. They then opened My Bakery Rules where the couple bakes all their goods.

Six staff will be employed at the new Cafe, including return of familiar face Anne-Maree Jeffries after an 18-month hiatus. The couple will continue to source coffee from Dancing Bean.

The new Dominique's opens on Monday in the Ipswich Mall.