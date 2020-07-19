Popular Ipswich fun run is back with a twist

Kayley Taaffe and Brendan Modini in the new Park2Park cap.

Kayley Taaffe and Brendan Modini in the new Park2Park cap.

THIS year’s annual Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park has gone virtual and registrations are now open.

The 16th annual fun run, presented by The University of Southern Queensland, can be done anywhere at any time, in a bid to support virtual healthcare.

The four-week event will start July 26 and will run through until August 23.

Participants will be able to run any of the event distances wherever they like and can choose to break up the larger distances over the four-week period.

Distances include 2.5km, 5km, 10km, half marathon or a combination with the new distances introduced this year.

Registrations are open for teams, individuals, primary and high school students, and families of four.

James Sturges, CEO of the Hospital Foundation urged the community to register and give as much as they could to support Virtual Healthcare in our region.

“With all that has been happening the past few months, there has never been a greater demand or need for Virtual Healthcare in our community, especially in regional areas,” he said.

“With your support, donations, and fundraising efforts, we can further support our community’s health in a more digital, contact-free way.

“Better yet, 100% of profits, fundraising and donations all support Virtual Healthcare and the Hospital Foundation.”

This year, the community can show their support regionally and run virtually with a West Moreton Hospital too.

As an individual or as part of a team, they can choose to virtually run with Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton, Laidley, or The Park Hospitals.

Registrations include an official Park2Park cap, downloadable race bib, finisher’s medal and entry into any virtual distance.

To register, find out more, or donate, visit www.p2pfun.run/live