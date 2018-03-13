Popular Ipswich diner gets a new name and an old look

GOING BACK: Angie Parsons says business is booming at he Retro Diner on Brisbane Street in the Top of Town.

THE dazzle, joy and great food of the 1950s and '60s is all part of The Retro Diner experience in the former Deann's Coffee House. Angie Parsons and partner Jason Delaney are cooking up a storm and treat locals to a taste of yesteryear. Customers are all shook up.

"We are all in outfits that come from the era. We have a jukebox playing the songs of the time and there is a great atmosphere in the place,” Ms Parsons said.

The menu has a little bit of Americana and a few of Aussie music icons across an extensive menu. There's The Little Richie, The Big Bopper, the Farnham, and the Barnsy to name a few. From tasty sandwiches, to burgers, schnitzels and hot dogs, there is something for everyone.

"We are really mindful that families do not have a lot to spend so we keep that in mind and cater so that individuals and families can enjoy time out for a meal,” she said.

"I am blown away by the fact children as young as five or six years old know the songs of that era.

"It is really hitting the mark. Many people come in and reminisce about the old days and share stories. It's great,” she said.

The Top of Town was a popular spot in the era with a number of cafes including Bertram's Cake Shop.

Deann's Coffee House was part of the current crop of popular destinations.

Deann from Deann's Coffee House was delighted that the retro style was retained.

"I wish them well. It was time for me to move on. After 10 years, it is time for a break and to probably get into some part-time work. It is a great location and I know they will do well,” she said.

"I even have the Alzheimer's group in Ipswich bringing in people because it is a time they remember and feel comfortable and at home here.”

While tea and coffee is served, it is the famous malted milk, in the glass, that is a real favourite.

"We make the food on the premises. From our breakfast to morning and afternoon teas, it is made here.

"We have gluten-free and vegetarian options available. If it's not advertised, just ask and we will do what we can to accommodate dietary needs.”

Ms Parsons and Mr Delaney are kept busy. They also own the Old Flour Mill Cafe and Mr Delaney is in management with Presto.

"Jason is in on Saturday and Sunday. We are kept busy but we love it,” Ms Parsons said.

The Retro Diner is open seven days a week with weekday breakfasts available from 7.30am and closing about 3.30pm on Saturday, and Sunday from 7am.

"We are opening up late on Friday and Saturday. It will start on March 23 with the Old Flour Mill Cafe. From April 14, the diner will have extended trading hours. We are aware that families have limited options so we want to meet that need,” she said.

"It has been fantastic. We opened on February 4 and it is so popular. On Saturday, we have customers waiting for a table. Sunday is very big for breakfast.”

Ms Parsons is keen to build the weekdays and is interested in bringing in mums and bubs sessions, card mornings and attempting to provide a social aspect to the venue. If you like rockabilly and all that is part of the '50s or '60s, then you will love The Retro Diner. Check it out on Facebook.