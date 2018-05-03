Popular Ipswich cafe goes up for sale, find out why

The Yard On Glebe is up for sale and has gained a following for its range of homemade gluten free cakes.

ONE of Ipswich's most popular cafes is up for sale just six months after opening the doors.

It was always the dream of Bella Wellsmore to open a café, and when she opened The Yard On Glebe on Glebe Road the response was instant.

The café has proven to be a big hit with locals, but now Bella is pregnant and after being unwell for some time, she has made the tough decision to sell the café so she can concentrate on her health and her unborn child.

"I chose Ipswich to open a café as I moved here over a year and saw these shops on Glebe Road," Ms Wellsmore said. "It was my dream to own a café and this seemed the perfect spot, there aren't too many cafes around this end of Glebe Road or this part of town.

"The shops around me complimented the café, you can get a coffee, shop or get your hair done next door."

Bella said the decision to sell was a tough one, and with five staff who work at the café, she hopes that the new owners, whomever they are, will put as much love into the place as she has.

"This was the first time I've taken the step of owning a business. I've been in hospitality forever and working for someone else is totally different. Now I have to be everywhere all the time, making sure everyone is okay, looking out for the staff...there's so much more to running your own business.

"You need to be behind the counter all the time when building up a business, and paperwork still has to be done.

"My advice to the next owner? It's hard work, but if you give 100 per cent and good quality products there's no doubt you will continue to succeed."

A few cafés have been changing hands recently in Ipswich. Coffee Anda which closed on Sunday is still up for sale next to Aspire apartments, while Deanne's Coffee House was recently bought and turned into The Retro Café by the owners of the Old Flour Mill café, and has proven to be a hit in the Top of Town.

Seed Coffee in Limestone Street is still up for sale and this week Florrey Bel Coffee Shed in Tivoli was sold to new owners who will take over on May 27.

"I'm hoping there is someone out there who can take it over and allow it to continue to grow as it has since we opened," Ms Wellsmore said.

"It has been tough on me, as I've been unwell, juggling the joys of working and running a business. Building the café's reputation has been wonderful, I've had so much good feedback and so many return customers.

"I'm having a baby and just wanting to focus on being a mother. Much as a I love this café, its been my heart and soul for so long, I don't want to do it or our customers an injustice by trying to juggle motherhood and a business."