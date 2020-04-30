Popular Indian restaurant reopens during pandemic

WHEN Raj Sharma was forced to close the doors of his CBD restaurant two months ago, the world was a very different place.

Indian Mehfil shut up shop in February to replace a sunken kitchen floor in the council-owned heritage building.

It will not be the grand reopening he had planned, but Mr Sharma was excited for the Indian eatery to be serving lunch and dinner takeaway and delivery from today.

Businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, especially for Mr Sharma, who operates other restaurants in Brisbane.

“It’s very challenging and difficult time for everyone,” he said.

“It’s devastating to see what the whole world is going through.

“I have a restaurant right across from the Stamford Plaza Hotel and it’s completely shut down.”

The head chef employed at his Ipswich establishment is stuck in India.

As a result of the down period, the head chef from the Brisbane CBD restaurant has made the switch to Ipswich.

A laneway at the back of the restaurant will be used by customers to pick up their orders.

Mr Sharma, who has seen foot traffic drop off dramatically as a result of the CBD redevelopment, said he was remaining positive in tough times.

“We always have to think for tomorrow,” he said.

“We’ve always got to look for the brighter side.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s important as a community we work together. After a matter of weeks or a few months, things could start to come back.

“It might not be the norms we’re used to but we will work within the limitations we have.”