Popular festival returns bringing rides, showbags and music

LOTS OF FUN: Cameron Collins and Lana Gras enjoyed riding the swinger at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival. David Nielsen

ONE of Ipswich's most beloved festivals returns this weekend, offering three big days of fun for the whole family.

Thousands of people are expected to head down to Evan Marginson Park for the hugely popular Goodna Jacaranda Festival, which will be held from October 25-27.

Festival-goers will be able to scream themselves silly on the amusement rides, munch on dagwood dogs and other international cuisines from the various food trucks, as well as sing and dance along to the abundance of live entertainment starring on the stage.

Entry is $2.50 for adults. Children under 12 are free. Eftpos will also be available on the day.

Here is a snippet of what the three-day festival has in store. For more information, log on to www.goodnajacarandafestival.com.

Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Peyton, 5, and Astyn Reeves, 7, of Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

Sideshow Alley

Rides from $4.25. Families can also purchase coupons, with single coupons beginning at $2 each. A pack of $18 coupons is $30, a pack of 40 is $60 and 70 coupons will cost you $99.

The attractions that will feature at Sideshow Alley include a giant water ball, dance party, flashdance, avalanche, cha cha, dodgem cars, swinger, bungees, rock wall, land train, laser skirmish, giant slide, wild hog, cannibal pots, pirate ship, a jumping castle, giant worm and the chook slide.

Food

A NUMBER of tasty treats will be sold over the three days from a variety of vendors. In addition to the usual dagwood dogs, burgers and hot chips, visitors will also be able to snack on kebabs, German sausages, potato twisters, woodfired pizza, ice cream, churros, pancakes, waffles, coffee, tea and a variety of fresh juices.

Dance spectacular

A new competition will feature at this year's event.

The first Jacaranda Dance Spectacular will be held on Sunday, October 27.

This three-hour concert is built by dancers, for dancers and for the first time will incorporate a variety of styles, age groups and options for solo, duo, triple and group performances.

Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Performers from Rosanna's Dance Academy. David Nielsen

Battle of the bands

SING and dance along to a number of local bands who will take to the stage to entertain the crowd on Saturday, October 26. Entry to the competition has now closed, and each band will perform on stage for a 20 minute set.

Kids corner

SUITABLE for children aged 2-12, the kids corner will be open on Friday night as well as Saturday and Sunday morning.

There will be a animal petting farm, pony rides and a variety of workshops.

Fireworks

GOODNA'S night sky will light up with a spectacular fireworks display from 8-8.10pm on Saturday, October 26.