Popular fast food chain responds to Plainland rumour

Popular fast food chain Guzman Y Gomez has answered questions from the Gatton Star about a store opening at Plainland.

Despite rumours that the Mexican fastfood chain would be opening a drive through store at Plainland in the Mobil complex, the business has denied a new store.

In an email from Guzman Y Gomez, a customer service team member new stories would be announced on its social media pages.

Guzman y Gomez have responded to rumours of a store at Plainland (file image).

“We do not currently have any information regarding a store in Plainland in our Pipeline,” they said.

“However, you may like to keep an eye out on our Social Media platforms as all new stores are announced over there.”

The rumour dispersal follows the Coffee Club announcing it was opening a new store at the same site.

A Coffee Club spokesman said the new cafe was set to open in February, but a date had not been confirmed.