Popular family church continues to thrive

FROM stifling, summer outdoor services to fully air-conditioned rooms, one Springfield Lakes church campus has really come of age.

The Springfield Christian Family Church Lakes campus will celebrate 13 years of serving the Springfield Lakes community this weekend where it will recapture some of its best memories from over the years.

Pioneer Pastor and church elder Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said while the campus had seen many transformations, its spirit had continued to thrive.

"Time has just flown by, it's hard to believe it's been that long, but its great to see the campus has come into its own,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"It's always hard in those first few years, especially when you're meeting outside which we we did for years at Springfield Lakes State School.

"I remember there was this translucent sheeting covering us, so in summer I had to actually climb up onto the roof and roll out a vinyl banner to cover it.

"Then in winter we had to buy gas heaters, so it was freezing in winter and really hot in summer.”

In 2016 Springfield Christian Family Springfield Lakes Pastor Damon Ormsby resigned from his career as a police officer to pastor the Lakes campus full-time.

He said that time he had noticed a significant increase in local families feeling the pressures of every day life.

"I've seen a big increase in stress and I've seen a lot of struggling families, even in this community,” Ps Ormsby said.

"We service a lot of people from Goodna and Gailes but there's a big need for extra assistance here as well.

"Even though you might see nicer houses and cars parked in the driveway, when you get into people's lives and hear their stories, you realise there are a lot of people doing it tough.”

The SCF Church has campuses in Springfield Lakes, Springfield, Augusta and Springfield Central.

The Lakes campus will meet this Sunday at 9am on Level Two, Springfield Tower, Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Lakes.