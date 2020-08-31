Popular family car recalled for fire risk

Kia's popular people mover has been recalled for a possible fire risk.

The South Korean brand has recalled more than 2000 Kia Carnivals sold in the past year because an improperly fitted alternator could lead to an engine fire.

If the positive terminal on the alternator wasn't tightened properly during assembly then it can cause increased resistance, which could lead to increased heat generation and a possible fire.

Kia has recalled more than 2000 Carnivals sold in the past year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in its recall notice that if the vehicle alternator overheats and this results in an engine compartment fire, it "increases the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users".

All owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Kia Australia via mail and asked to attend their nearest dealership for free repairs.

A potentially improperly fitted alternator could lead to an engine fire.

The big eight-seat Kia Carnival has taken over the mantle of Australia's favourite people-mover outselling its nearest rival the Honda Odyssey by about four-to-one this year, and has filled the void left by the departure of the iconic Toyota Tarago.

Great value is what drives the Kia's popularity with a benchmark seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty backed by sharp and competitive pricing.

The Carnival is loved by large families for its ability to carry eight people and also its massive cargo area.

Families can get an eight seater for less than $50,000 drive-away.

Despite its large size and ability to carry up to eight people the Carnival is surprisingly easier to drive and is more comfortable than similar sized SUVs.

Safety recalls are increasingly common as cars become more complicated. Earlier this month Volvo was forced into an embarrassing recall for faulty seat belts - a device the brand invented in the 1950s.

Toyota has also recently been forced to recall popular hybrid models due to the potential loss of power that could lead to a life-threatening accident.

Originally published as Popular family car recalled for fire risk