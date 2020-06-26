Popular doll show back on after COVID-19 cancellation

Maggie Thornely was looking forward to the fair last year.

COVID-19 ruined plans for her biggest show ever earlier in the year but Val Metcalfe is excited people will be able to visit her popular doll extravaganza.

She is the organiser of the Ipswich Doll, Bear and Craft Fair, which will now be held on September 27.

Mrs Metcalfe has been running shows for 35 years, with the history of the event in Ipswich dating back more than half a century.

About 500 people attended the fair last year.

"We have a big following in south east Queensland," Mrs Metcalfe said.

"People travel from West Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania and New Zealand.

"It's very well known."

It's a passion that runs deep for Mrs Metcalfe.

Just this week she bought a doll and brought it back to its former glory.

"It was all stained," she said.

"I couldn't wait to get it home and clean it up.

"I love getting a doll that people says is not worth it and you restore it and make it lovely.

"That's a passion I have - bringing dolls back to life."

She said the fair is a "trip down memory lane."

"Your childhood memories come flooding back seeing the toys you had as a child," she said.

"Younger generations are going for the reborn dolls. They're very popular."

It will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on September 27 from 9am-2.30pm.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for concession, $2 for children and free for kids under school age.

The event supports Ipswich Hospice Care and free doll and bear evaluations are available, with a limit of two person.

Call 0408 722 407 for more information.