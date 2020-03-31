Popular coffee spot latest business to shut shop

JAMAICA Blue at the Riverlink Shopping Centre will close its doors from tomorrow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on social media, the business said “today, we made a tough decision from now, Jamaica Blue Ipswich will temporarily close its doors from Wednesday 1st April until further notice”.

“Considering current circumstances, we really appreciate all the support from our lovely customers, but on the other side, suggested by government, all of us should stay home unless for essential service, as we know some of you are just coming to support us.

“But at this stage, we have decided to close our doors for safety reasons, but we will definitely be back some stage in the near future.

“Stay tuned to our social media for the latest update.”

The post also said the owner was appreciative of the community’s support, especially since they were new owners who only took over the business six months ago.