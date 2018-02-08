Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Popular children's pram recalled over safety risk

Lachlan Thompson
by

A NATIONWIDE retailer has been forced to recall a popular children's pram after it was revealed it did not meet safety requirements.

Toys "R" Us sold the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia up until January this year.

Now Product Safety Australia (PSA) has issued a recall notice on the folding tricycle-pram because it does not have a tether strap which wraps around the parent's wrist and stops it rolling away.

"If the product does not have the required safety features and warning labeling, they may not be used correctly, posing a risk of injury to the child," PSA wrote in its recall.

Consumers are asked to return the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 to a Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us store for a full refund.
Consumers are asked to return the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 to a Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us store for a full refund.

Consumers are asked to return the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 to a Toys "R" Us or Babies "R" Us store for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact Toys "R" Us Product Safety on ausproductsafety@toysrus.com(link sends e-mail) or call toll free on 1300 869 778.

Topics:  editors picks pram recall toyrus tricycle

News Corp Australia
Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

A ROAD convoy headed to Ipswich will make its way through parts of Queensland this week as defence staff transport a retired aircraft to RAAF Amberley.

Bumper Valentine's Day guide to Ipswich, Springfield

OPEN SOON: The Cottage Restaurant owners Mark and Angela Naoum are ready to open their doors on October 6.

Fries for $1, Moscato on tap, truffle sausages and free dessert

Popular family church continues to thrive

Springfield Christian Family Lakes Campus pastor Damon Ormsby and SCF founder, pastor Phil Cutcliffe.

Springfield Lakes church will celebrate 13 years this weekend

Fay's passionate plea to save others from a lemon car

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said.

Fay Broughton has been left with a $47,000 "shed ornament”.

Local Partners

$49 Kmart item rated ‘better than luxury brands’

THIS $49 item from Kmart beat out other more expensive items in a new survey by Choice.

premium_icon Is switching to a vegan diet healthier?

There are also other types of commonly followed vegetarian diets

A doctor has lifted the lid on the impact of cutting animal products from your...

premium_icon Lucky dip as tourist escapes large croc

Nick Claton had an encounter with a crocodile in Cape Tribulation.

'I was just glad it didn’t eat me'

premium_icon Call for state funding of abortions

The Royal Hobart Hospital.

Senator says 'Women should have access to reproductive health services in the...

Mum shamed over school lunch box snack

The humble Australian lamington put one mum in hot water with her child’s school.

Mother is furious after a school shamed her for a child’s lunch box snack

Woman’s insanely organised fridge

Iryna and her husband built their Adelaide home together and have made it an organiser’s dream.

A woman has reorganised her fridge and has shared the photos

Man kills himself after massive lotto win

A LOTTERY winner who hit a jackpot of over $1.6 million

“I’m really sorry, please don’t bully my family, I did win the lottery prize.”