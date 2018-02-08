Popular children's pram recalled over safety risk

A NATIONWIDE retailer has been forced to recall a popular children's pram after it was revealed it did not meet safety requirements.

Toys "R" Us sold the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia up until January this year.

Now Product Safety Australia (PSA) has issued a recall notice on the folding tricycle-pram because it does not have a tether strap which wraps around the parent's wrist and stops it rolling away.

"If the product does not have the required safety features and warning labeling, they may not be used correctly, posing a risk of injury to the child," PSA wrote in its recall.

Consumers are asked to return the SmarTrike Smartfold 700 to a Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us store for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact Toys "R" Us Product Safety on ausproductsafety@toysrus.com(link sends e-mail) or call toll free on 1300 869 778.