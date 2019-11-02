Popular CBD cafe moving to new premises

NEW HOME: Fourthchild owner Christine Williams with new head chef Jamie Blake at their new premises which is currently being renovated.

IT MIGHT only be moving a short distance down the road but Fourthchild is promising to be "bigger and better" when it moves into its new home at the end of the year.

The cafe, restaurant and lounge bar in the Top of Town will move to new premises on Brisbane St in the old Settlers Inn building.

It most recently housed Charlie's Bar and Grill and Dusty's on the ground floor.

Owner Ross Williams said it was an opportunity for the business to "move forward" after almost a decade in its current location and offer something new for customers.

Legal firm Millwater Tyrrell Law, which opened its doors on the second level a couple of months ago, will sit above them.

Mr Williams, who has owned the business for six years, said the new space featured a bigger kitchen, a proper bar, cold rooms and a walk-in freezer.

"Over the years we've been working here, it's basically been made into a kitchen and made into a bar," he said

"It was never really for that but we utilised it and did some renovations to make it (suitable).

"We can continue on what we've been doing here down the road with more space.

"You've got the little restaurant part as you walk in, and then you've got the open deck at the back and the beautiful alfresco area out the front.

"It's got parking at the back.

"It's basically bigger and better.

"We're going to do everything the same as here plus more.

"We'll probably open up for the full seven days so you'll be able to get breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

"It opens up a lot more options for us."

Mr Williams hopes to move in early December after small renovations and technicalities are wrapped up, with double the capacity from the old space an exciting proposition.

"Having a better kitchen, we're attracting some chefs from Brisbane," he said.

"We've already employed a new head chef (Jamie Blake) and we've got a couple of other new chefs coming on board anticipating the opening.

"(The owners of the building) want a recognised food establishment in that building."

He said foot traffic in the CBD had dropped off and this year had been a particularly difficult one but hoped the move would help to establish a "restaurant precinct."

"Where I am at the moment at night time I'm sort of like a little beacon on my own up here whereas down the road there's Heisenberg (Haus) and a couple of the Chinese restaurants and other hotels... you've got Bakehouse Steakhouse over the back now and the Cottage up the hill too," Mr Williams said.

"We've got some really good restaurants and it's a matter of maybe getting a couple more.

"If you get a couple more, maybe other styles like Italian or Thai, you have six restaurants in the one area.

"Then you've got a bit of choice.

"When the mall is all finished we can get our shops back flourishing.

"We're certainly going to try to keep everything going full steam ahead up here."