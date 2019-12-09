Menu
Popular cafe revitalised after move to new location

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
AN IPSWICH cafe and restaurant has been revitalised by a short move down the road, extending its hours and bringing on more staff after reopening in its new premises.

Fourthchild's move into the historic Settlers Inn Building at 215 Brisbane St is already paying off after a week in its new home.

Owners Christine and Ross Williams bought the business six years ago and took the opportunity

They shut up shop on Sundays and Mondays at their former location but are now open 6.30am until late seven days a week.

Mrs Williams said they had put on an extra six staff as a result.

'It's more space, a better vibe and we can grow our business down here," she said.

"We've got a really great bar, we've got the deck for jazz, a much bigger and better kitchen and a big function room.

"We're still a cafe; a cafe that serves great beer and wine.

"We could never get that night trade up there (in the former premises) but we have been really busy."

Mrs Williams said a jazz band would be a fixture on the deck on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays once the temperature drops.

"The feedback is Ipswich patrons feel that they want that other place to go in Ipswich rather than drive to Brisbane," she said.

