Popular Ipswich cafe closes doors

Jenny and Beau Huggett of Ipswich Coffee Hub taken last year after they took over the Ipswich Coffee Hub. Cordell Richardson

RENT costs and rising utility bills have forced the reluctant closure of a popular café in Bundamba.

Mother and daughter team Jenny and Beau Huggett battled all the odds when they took over the Ipswich Coffee Hub in The Oaks Shopping Village in Bundamba 16 months ago.

They had beaten a run of bad luck as a family, and were looking to a new start with the business.

After lots of hard work, the café was starting to turn the corner, but bad luck struck again in the form of costs that just couldn't be absorbed.

"We'd finally got ourselves into a good position after working really hard, the cafe was starting to hold its own," owner Jenny Huggett said. "But in the time we were there the complex was bought and sold twice."

Signage on the doors of the now-vacant premises, advises that the business is now closed due to rent and outgoings debts which remain unpaid, with further signage advising that the premises is not to be entered. It is now available for lease.

Jenny has been ill over the last couple of months, with staff and family rallying around to keep the café running. It also didn't help that even after recovering for a car crash two years ago, Jenny's husband was made redundant in February. On the upside though, the Huggett is now a family that is closer than ever.

"I loved being at The Coffee Hub, but the expenses were what dampened my spirits. My daughter is the best short order cook around, there was nothing she wouldn't do for customers. She is my best friend. Of course we butted heads on the journey, but I love her to death. We've always been close, that's the whole reason why we went into this venture together, and we have grown as people for the experience.

"It's made us much more humble, and we've seen a side of each other that we never knew we had.

"We were here because we wanted to be here and I will miss our customers so much. There was nothing we wouldn't do for them. We'd have regulars pull up and we'd know what they liked, so their coffee was ready by the time they got to the counter."

Jenny and Beau were always mindful of the part they played in the community.

"I guess it's just who we were, anyone who had a birthday they got a free lunch, no matter what," Jenny said. "I want to say to our customers we're down but not out, but with the knowledge we have now we hope to give it another go.

"If there is to be a new café down the track, we hope they come and say hello."

The landlord declined to comment.

Some of the comments from the Coffee Hub's Facebook page showed how much regular customers will miss the café.

Naomi Laughton So sad...only place in Ippy that knew how to make my strangely unique coffee order the right way. Me and my coffee taste buds will definitely miss you.

Darryl and Janet Trapp Congratulations and thank you Jenny and Beau for giving us a delicious culinary experience at Ipswich Coffee Hub. We will miss your kindness and friendship.

Mylair Tarabay We are going to miss you both so much Jenny and Beau! Thanks for all the beautiful breakfasts, coffees and most importantly friendship.