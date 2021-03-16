Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

A man, aged in his 60s, suffered a serious arm injury at Schulte’s Meat Tavern on January 9, 2020.

A man, aged in his 60s, suffered a serious arm injury at Schulte’s Meat Tavern on January 9, 2020.

The Office of Workplace Health and Safety has brought a charge against Schulte's Meat Tavern arising from an incident that left a worker with horrific arm injuries.

The OWHS prosecutor will allege that between September 18, 2017 and January 10, 2020, Schulte's Meat Tavern had management or control of plant at its workplace and failed to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that the plant was without risk to the health and safety of any person, and their failure to comply with that duty exposed an individual to a risk of serious injury.

Schulte's Meat Tavern Pty Ltd is charged with one count of failing to comply with a health and safety duty owed pursuant to section 21 of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011.

The OWHS prosecutor will alleged that a male worker, aged in his 60s had his arm lodged in a meat slicer, about 8.30am on January 9, 2020.

Speaking at the time, Queensland Fire and Rescue Gatton commander Ross Mutzelburg said multiple fire crews had been called to help free the man from the machine, however, before they arrived, fellow staff members jumped into action.

"Staff had already started dismantling the machine," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"They took charge of the situation so that when our guys arrived, they just continued on and managed to lift his arm out.

"It was lucky the staff knew the machine and how to pull it apart. It would have been very confronting for those people there but they have done an excellent job in the circumstances."

Emergency services reported the process of freeing the man took about 30 minutes.

The man sustained serious injuries to his arm and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The charge brings a maximum penalty of fines totalling $1.5 million for a corporation, $300,000 for a person conducting a business or undertaking or $150,000 for an individual worker.

The matter was listed for mention in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Friday, March 12 and was adjourned until May 14.

Schulte's Meat Tavern was contacted, but declined to comment.

