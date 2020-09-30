Popular business ‘comes free’ with sale of cottage

Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Dinmore Cottage owner Lindy Leavy has listed her beloved tea house for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

FOUR years ago, an Ipswich couple signed the papers to take over an old cottage with hook-smattered walls.

The place had once operated as a festive shop, full of Christmas trees and ornaments – hence the hooks – but, with hard work, Lindy and Rob Leavy transformed Dinmore Cottage.

Now, the cottage is for sale again – this time with brand new floors, a chef’s kitchen, an established edible garden ripe for the picking and including everything else inside the property.

Even the business, the Dinmore Cottage Tea House, comes free as part of the package.

Dinmore Cottage is for sale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Dinmore Cottage Tea House Co-owner Lindy said it was a sale she and Rob regretted having to make.

“We just have to as my husband is not well enough to continue and I can’t do it by myself,” Lindy said.

“It really needs somebody who has the energy to come in and do it justice.”

The couple had plans they no longer will be able to carry out but hope the next owner will.

“We had so many plans we wanted to do … We were going to set up a men’s high tea and men’s cave in the shed, hold Friday night tapas nights,” Lindy said.

“And functions as we can house up to 140 people in here at one time … It holds a lot more than most people realise.”

Wanting to open a tea house in 2016, Lindy and Rob were looking in Ipswich when a real estate agent suggested the cottage.

Lindy said the sale was a regrettable one. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“I didn’t even know where Dinmore was but she brought me over and I had a look,” Lindy said.

“It had such character … I bought it the next day.”

When the pair bought it, they painted the walls and renovated the wooden floorboards.

Lindy hand-picked more than 100 tea cup and saucer sets from antique centres, garage sales and deceased estates.

Despite fears of missing out on “foot traffic” due to the property’s location, the Tea House thrived, drawing customers even during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out more about or put in an offer, contact real estate agent Diann Platt on 0407673756.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.