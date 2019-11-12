Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIGHTING: 7 Mile Beach at Lennox Head was closed after a reported shark sighting in the area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
SIGHTING: 7 Mile Beach at Lennox Head was closed after a reported shark sighting in the area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

Popular beach closed after shark sighting

Javier Encalada
by
12th Nov 2019 1:35 PM

LENNOX Head beach has been closed after a shark sighting.

Northern NSW Life Guard Coordinator Scott McCartney confirmed a surfer raised the alarm with surf life savers around 2pm.

"There were not many people in the water, just a handful, so we proceeded as a precautionary measure, to close the beach," he said.

Normally a drone would be sent out to monitor for marine animals, but given today's windy conditions, a jetski was deployed to check the waters.

"The sign is up and the beach is closed, but we will be deciding whether to keep the beach closed or re-opening it after 4pm," Mr McCartnmey added.

lennox head shark sighting surf life savers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caterers step into new business with farmhouse style cafe

        premium_icon Caterers step into new business with farmhouse style cafe

        News The site of a beloved Lockyer Valley cafe has reopened its doors, with new management and a new name.

        • 12th Nov 2019 3:58 PM
        Parks and highways to close with conditions worsening

        premium_icon Parks and highways to close with conditions worsening

        News Fireys are expecting road and park closures as well as urging caution as interstate...

        • 12th Nov 2019 3:24 PM
        Camira woman clueless to who put stolen BMW in her yard

        premium_icon Camira woman clueless to who put stolen BMW in her yard

        Crime Police lifted the tarpaulin off a mystery object in the front yard.