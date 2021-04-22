Popular beach closed after alarming find

Little Bay Beach will be closed for two weeks after asbestos was discovered washed up on the sand. Picture: NG Farah Real Estate

A popular Sydney beach will be closed off from the public for two weeks after a concerning discovery.

In August last year a local resident discovered what appeared to be asbestos washed up on the sand at Little Bay Beach.

An investigation confirmed the discovery of the dangerous material, with more pieces being discovered along the beach.

Randwick City Council said since then, pieces of material containing asbestos have been found "regularly" on the beach.

As a result, the council has ordered the beach be closed for two weeks while an investigation is carried out to determine the source of the material.

"To allow the detailed site investigation to be carried out safely and as quickly and efficiently as possible, the beach will be closed to public access on weekdays for up to two weeks from Monday 26 April 2021 and will reopen on weekends," Randwick City Council said in a statement.

"Every effort will be made to complete the works as soon as possible however, the two-week program is required to provide contingency for potential delays that may result from poor weather or large seas."

The discovery poses a "low risk" to the community, the council said, but has advised anyone who comes across any suspect material not to touch it.

"Please do not touch, collect or pick up any material on the beach that may look like pieces of fibro sheeting. The material may be weathered and sometimes looks like shell or rock," the council said.

