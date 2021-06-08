Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The ACCC has issued an urgent recall for two popular infant sleep pouches.
The ACCC has issued an urgent recall for two popular infant sleep pouches.
News

Popular baby item recalled over death fears

by Shae McDonald
7th Jun 2021 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM

A popular piece of baby’s clothing has been recalled over fears it could suffocate children as they sleep.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued an urgent alert for the Halcyon Nights baby sleep pouch in beach forest and sweet dreams.

It found the neck opening was wider than necessary and “could allow an infant to pull the pouch over their head and may pose an entrapment hazard”.

The beach forest sleep suit.
The beach forest sleep suit.

“If the child becomes trapped in the pouch this increases the risk of suffocation or the child may overheat,” the ACCC said in a statement.

The recall applies to items bought between August 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

The sweet dreams sleep pouch.
The sweet dreams sleep pouch.

Parents have been urged to immediately stop using the product and return it to Halcyon Nights for an exchange or refund.

Originally published as Popular baby item recalled over death fears

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath and in shops, leaving locals desperate for a solution.

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Premium Content Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Crime Two Goodna women have been accused of torture after allegedly restraining and...

        Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        Premium Content Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        News A former Ipswich man charged over the death of his daughter has been granted bail...