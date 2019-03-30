How eating bread led to miner failing drug test

CAKES and bread laced with poppy seeds are causing unsuspecting Queenslanders to register positive for drugs during random workplace testing.

The state's peak toxicology group, QML Pathology, has warned positive opiate results for poppy seeds at a higher level than workplace safety standards were happening daily, and a change in product imports could be to blame.

Gerhard Klein tested postive for opioids after eating poppy seed bread

QML toxicologist Charles Appleton said there was no medical issue, but workers were being forced to plead with their employers that they only had a piece of cake or poppy seed roll.

"We see two to three confirmed positive morphine findings in urine every day," he said.

Dr Appleton said changes in imports was the prime contributor to the inconsistency in opiate yields in culinary poppy seeds.

"We have an importer that periodically changes the source," he said.

"The importers seem to be persisting in importing from the same source with the high-yield poppy seed."

Australia relies on imports of the seed for food because the country only produces medical grade poppies out of Tasmania, which make up the bulk of the world's morphine supply.

Dr Appleton said there was no threat of culinary poppy seeds having yields high enough to create illicit substances such as heroin.

Fly-in fly-out miner Gerhard Klein from Springfield, tested positive for codeine and morphine on a routine drug test last year after eating four slices of poppy seed bread at the Brisbane Virgin Lounge.

"Since I had not taken any medication at all, I was stunned," he said.

The drug test at a Moranbah mine tested positive for an opioid reading of 700 micrograms per litre, higher than the 300 micrograms per litre legal threshold.

The positive drug test meant Mr Klein was out of work for the next few days, sitting idly, not making any money until his employer decided he could return to work.

"If I had been new to the mining sector, I guarantee I would have lost my job," he said.

In the following weeks, Mr Klein collected bread from the Virgin Lounge for testing - revealing that the samples tested positive for opiates.

A spokeswoman from Virgin Australia told Mr Klein that it was the individual's responsibility if they consumed foods that could test positive on a drug test, and the company would not be changing its procedures.