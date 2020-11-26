Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

Ripley Town Centre will host a pop-up drive-in movie theatre on Saturday night for an outdoor cinema experience under the stars and full moon. Picture: Frank Violi

Ripley Town Centre will host a pop-up drive-in movie theatre on Saturday night for an outdoor cinema experience under the stars and full moon. Picture: Frank Violi

AN IPSWICH neighbourhood is gearing up to bring the indoors out for socially-distanced fun this weekend.

Ripley Town Centre will host a pop-up drive-in movie theatre on Saturday night for an outdoor cinema experience under the stars and full moon.

A Centre Management spokeswoman said previous movie events had been a hit with the Ripley community.

“We have done open-air cinemas and they’ve been really well-attended,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have a lot of families in the area who really enjoy attending and we have the perfect location to host a drive-in cinema.”

The spokeswoman said Centre Management made sure events were as safe as possible.

“We’ve taken into consideration how we can make our events as safe as possible and we found the drive-in was a great solution for that,” she said.

“We think people will be comfortable attending because they can safely socially distance at the event.”

The town centre carpark will transform from a regular parking lot into a drive-in cinema where moviegoers will be treated to a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level.

“It was released this year and we think it will be really popular with the families in the area,” the spokeswoman said.

Entry is free but, with space limited to about 150 cars, it might pay to get there early to nab a spot.

From 5pm, snacks and treats will be on the menu as a variety of food trucks roll up to offer an assortment of refreshments.

“People can bring chairs if they want to sit outside their vehicle or they can bring blankets and pillows and sit in the boot of their car. Whatever they’re comfortable with,” the spokeswoman said.

The film will play at 7.15pm.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.