Rihanna’s plea to Malcolm Turnbull

POP star Rihanna has weighed into Australian politics, making a direct plea to Malcolm Turnbull and Julie Bishop.

Fresh from her Grammy Awards' performance and win, the Barbadian singer and make-up mogul took to Twitter this morning to call on the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister to boost Australia's aid funding for education by almost 30 per cent.

The singer, who is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, is attending an international education forum in west Africa with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on Friday.

The pair have been working together since 2016 to boost educational opportunities for children in the world's poorest countries, and particularly girls.

An unlikely partnership if we dare say of former Prime Minister Julia Gillard with Rihanna and Global Citizen's Australian founder Hugh Evans. Picture: Julia Gillard / Twitter

"Hi Julie Bishop and Malcolm Turnbull, will you step up [with] a $200 million pledge to fund education at the Global Partnership for Education conference in Senegal tomorrow?" Rihanna wrote today.

"Kick off your first year on the Human Rights Council by giving the universal human right to education," she said.

Rihanna also made a direct plea to British Prime Minister Theresa May to boost the United Kingdom's aid funding for education by 380 million pounds ($A674 million).

Australia has currently pledged about $675 million for education funding globally in the 2017-18 budget, with the majority going to the Pacific and South East Asia.

Michael Sheldrick, director of policy and advocacy at social action group Global Citizen, who are hosting Rihanna at the conference, told News Corp the pop star's tweet was part of a last-ditch effort to convince Australia to increase its commitment.

"We've been working for months but the news from Australia isn't looking great so [we're] trying to do one last push," he said.

The GPE conference, co-hosted by the presidents of France and Senegal, aims to raise about $3.1 billion in pledges for education to get a quarter of a billion children back to school.

It also aims to boost educational opportunities for 870 million children in 89 developing countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week committed to doubling the nation's annual commitment to the GPE.

Rihanna also attended the conference on behalf of her non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which aims to boost health care and education in some of the world's poorest communities.