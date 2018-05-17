Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14
This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14
Offbeat

‘Poor taste’: Pilot pranks passengers

by Caroline McGuire
17th May 2018 12:24 PM

A PILOT with a sense of humour has gone viral after pranking passengers by pretending to be blind.

The unidentified man, whose airline employer is unclear, was spotted in uniform walking through a busy airport with the use of a white stick.

The image was shared on Reddit by a poster who goes by the username Whitlow14, who said: "We can all appreciate a pilot with a sense of humour."

This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14
This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14

According to Whitlow, the prank was undertaken by a pilot at Halloween, so it could also have been a normal member of the public with a very realistic pilot's uniform.

Since the image was shared, it has already been liked 20,000 times on the online forum.

But some people were less than impressed with the prank, with one user saying: "In poor taste ... no professional pilot who worked for a major airline - or reputable airline would do such a thing."

 

This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14
This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

airline flight joke pilot prank travel vision impaired

Top Stories

    Council D-day as Minister powers up

    premium_icon Council D-day as Minister powers up

    Council News THE Queensland Government may move to sack Ipswich City Council under its new "public interest" provision once the laws are passed by Parliament later today.

    • 17th May 2018 12:33 PM
    Sleepy suburb undergoing major new business transformation

    premium_icon Sleepy suburb undergoing major new business transformation

    Business TIMELINE: Suburb transformed from industrial centre to business hub

    • 17th May 2018 12:45 PM
    Firefighters called out to battle two blazes

    Firefighters called out to battle two blazes

    News Crews are currently at a shed fire and a vegetation fire

    • 17th May 2018 12:29 PM
    Glass banned as council overhauls its recycling program

    Glass banned as council overhauls its recycling program

    Council News New categories will make recycling easy: Council

    Local Partners