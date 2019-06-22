Poor labelling lands Ipswich business in court and fined

The business was fined after going to court.

The business was fined after going to court. Eliza Goetze

AN IPSWICH fruit shop has been fined $2000 after not labelling its products properly.

Ysun Pty Ltd, trading as Orion Fruit Market, pleaded guilty to multiple offences under trade measurement law at its store in Springfield Central.

It was given repeated warnings over a period of 10 months.

NMI's Legal Metrology general manger Bill Loizides said prosecution was launched because of persistent non-compliance.

"The law is clear, consumers should be able to make informed purchasing decisions and know what they are paying for,” Mr Loizides said.

"Package labels for goods should include a weight statement when required.

"Normally offences of this nature are quickly corrected by traders after an NMI inspector visits and provides advice on how they should meet their legal obligations.

"In this case the business did not correct the situation after receiving multiple non-compliance notices, a warning letter and an infringement notice with associated fine.”

Brisbane Magistrates Court was told on April 19, May 25 and June 15, 2017, NMI trade measurement attended the Springfield Central store and identified a range of products packed in advance that did not include a weight statement on the label.

On each occasion a non-compliance notice was issued to the store.

After a warning letter was issued on June 28, 2017, NMI inspectors visited the store on July 26, 2017 and found more breaches.

As a result of this continued non-compliance NMI issued an infringement notice to Ysun Pty Ltd with a fine of $1,050. A subsequent inspection of the Springfield Central store on February 23, 2018 identified seven more breaches.

Mr Loizides said shoppers who were concerned products had incorrect measurement labels should contact the National Trade Measurement hotline on 1300 686 664 or infotm@measurement.gov.au.