Crocodile found in Townsville swimming pool

A TOWNSVILLE resident has been left shocked after finding a saltwater crocodile in his swimming pool.

Willows Pool Shop owner Craig Promnitz said a customer came into his shop on Saturday and showed him a stunning photo.

"He said, Craig, you've never seen this before," Mr Promnitz said. "And no I hadn't."

The photo showed a baby saltwater crocodile swimming in a residential pool in Kirwan.

Mr Promnitz said the customer, who asked to remain anonymous, was a regular at the shop.

The home is located in Kirwan close to the Bohle River and Willows Golf Club.

Mr Promnitz said the crocodile was a hatchling about 1 foot long.

A Kirwan resident found a baby saltwater crocodile in their pool. Photo Willows Pool Shop

He said the man had intended to go for a swim when he noticed the baby crocodile in the pool.

"He was shocked and taken aback," he said.

It's understood rangers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection removed the crocodile, whose fate is not known.

Mr Promnitz said the pool shop posted a photo on social media which had gone viral in Townsville.

"The reaction has been crazy. There's been a huge response from it," he said.

"It's all been positive and lighthearted.

"People said things like 'I've always told the kids to check the pool before you go for a swim' and 'you definitely know we live in North Queensland'.

"We've had reports of ducks, turtles, pythons and rats but never a crocodile in a pool before."

Mr Promnitz said the crocodile would likely have been comfortable in the saltwater pool and may have hoped to settle into it as a home.

He said ranger had suggested the crocodile could have been dropped in the pool by a passing bird.

In February last year a freshwater crocodile was found in an Alligator Creek swimming pool