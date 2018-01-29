Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crocodile found in Townsville swimming pool

A Kirwan resident found a baby saltwater crocodile in their pool. Photo Willows Pool Shop
A Kirwan resident found a baby saltwater crocodile in their pool. Photo Willows Pool Shop
by ANDREW BACKHOUSE

A TOWNSVILLE resident has been left shocked after finding a saltwater crocodile in his swimming pool.

Willows Pool Shop owner Craig Promnitz said a customer came into his shop on Saturday and showed him a stunning photo.

"He said, Craig, you've never seen this before," Mr Promnitz said. "And no I hadn't."

The photo showed a baby saltwater crocodile swimming in a residential pool in Kirwan.

Mr Promnitz said the customer, who asked to remain anonymous, was a regular at the shop.

The home is located in Kirwan close to the Bohle River and Willows Golf Club.

Mr Promnitz said the crocodile was a hatchling about 1 foot long.

A Kirwan resident found a baby saltwater crocodile in their pool. Photo Willows Pool Shop
A Kirwan resident found a baby saltwater crocodile in their pool. Photo Willows Pool Shop

He said the man had intended to go for a swim when he noticed the baby crocodile in the pool.

"He was shocked and taken aback," he said.

It's understood rangers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection removed the crocodile, whose fate is not known.

Mr Promnitz said the pool shop posted a photo on social media which had gone viral in Townsville.

"The reaction has been crazy. There's been a huge response from it," he said.

"It's all been positive and lighthearted.

"People said things like 'I've always told the kids to check the pool before you go for a swim' and 'you definitely know we live in North Queensland'.

"We've had reports of ducks, turtles, pythons and rats but never a crocodile in a pool before."

Mr Promnitz said the crocodile would likely have been comfortable in the saltwater pool and may have hoped to settle into it as a home.

He said ranger had suggested the crocodile could have been dropped in the pool by a passing bird.

In February last year a freshwater crocodile was found in an Alligator Creek swimming pool

Related Items

Topics:  backyard crocodile swimming pool

January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

SOMETHING extremely rare is set to appear in the sky later this month as three lunar phenomena converge at the same time.

Advocacy group pushes Ipswich MPs to support assisted dying

FUTURE: Dying with Dignity hopes access to voluntary euthanasia will be on the agenda of Queensland politicians.

Dying with Dignity Queensland will survey politicians

Restaurant's shock closure at popular shopping centre

Generic closed sign

It closed permanently at the weekend

Wyaralong Dam brings back lots of memories

FUN DAY OUT: Scott Bennie with his sons. The family went riding out near Wyaralong Dam.

A special trip for the Bennie family

Local Partners