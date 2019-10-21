Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Orion Lagoon.
Orion Lagoon. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Pool losing water, divers to get to the bottom of issue

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORION Lagoon is about to undergo two days of intensive maintenance checks.

The pool will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25, to allow divers to investigate any potential leaks.

"We've discovered the pool is losing some water,” Ipswich City Council's general manager infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said.

"What we don't know is why, so that's the reason we're sending in a team of experts to identify ways we can ensure the pool is in tip-top condition for summer.

"If the investigations show that more work is required, this will be scheduled at a later date and the community will be advised.”

Mr Dill said Orion Lagoon was a popular spot for locals, particularly in the warmer months, but it was also an important contributor to the local economy.

"Tourism statistics tell us that many thousands of people from outside the city visit the pool because of its size and appeal,” he said.

"These people are enjoying the surrounding eateries, shopping and they're discovering more about what the City of Ipswich can offer to visitors.

"Current investigations will ensure we're able to continue maintaining the lagoon, so many more thousands of people can enjoy themselves through the holiday period.”

ipswich city council lagoon pool
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    BUSTED: Man uses pot to dull head injury

    premium_icon BUSTED: Man uses pot to dull head injury

    News The pain of a head injury can only be dulcified by marijuana, according to a 29-year-old Grandchester man

    'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    premium_icon 'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    Crime The teary teen appeared in an Ipswich court today.

    Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

    premium_icon Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

    Council News MAYORAL hopeful David Martin is campaigning for a new hospital.

    Works start on alternate SH17 road

    premium_icon Works start on alternate SH17 road

    News Improvements are taking place along Gregors Creek Road, developing it into a viable...