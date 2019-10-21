Pool losing water, divers to get to the bottom of issue

ORION Lagoon is about to undergo two days of intensive maintenance checks.

The pool will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25, to allow divers to investigate any potential leaks.

"We've discovered the pool is losing some water,” Ipswich City Council's general manager infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said.

"What we don't know is why, so that's the reason we're sending in a team of experts to identify ways we can ensure the pool is in tip-top condition for summer.

"If the investigations show that more work is required, this will be scheduled at a later date and the community will be advised.”

Mr Dill said Orion Lagoon was a popular spot for locals, particularly in the warmer months, but it was also an important contributor to the local economy.

"Tourism statistics tell us that many thousands of people from outside the city visit the pool because of its size and appeal,” he said.

"These people are enjoying the surrounding eateries, shopping and they're discovering more about what the City of Ipswich can offer to visitors.

"Current investigations will ensure we're able to continue maintaining the lagoon, so many more thousands of people can enjoy themselves through the holiday period.”