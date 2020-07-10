Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beagle Harvey slips down cliff on the Sunshine Coast but firefighters come to the rescue.
Beagle Harvey slips down cliff on the Sunshine Coast but firefighters come to the rescue.
Pets & Animals

Beagle's ruff moment when he falls down em-bark-ment

by Isabella Magee
10th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS troublesome beagle found himself in a 'ruff' situation this morning after he over-estimated his adventurous paw-sonality.

The cheeky dog Harvey, 11, is known to do his own thing, walking along the wrong side of the handrail when things went wrong.

He was with his owner before he fell 10m over Point Cartwright's cliff near the lighthouse about 8am this morning.

Landing into a bush the fall was bittersweet, as Maroochydore QFES Station Officer Grant Feeney said it saved him falling a further 20m.

"Luckily enough he was caught in a bush which saved him falling 30m," Officer Feeney told The Courier-Mail.

Along with Maroochydore QFES firefighter Richard Lewis, Officer Feeney were ready to save him.

"We put ourselves on rope and pulled ourselves down to look for him, we could see him caught in a bush … luckily he wasn't too far down".

Officer Feeney said it wasn't a huge job, but one he's grateful to do.

"It's one of those jobs you join this job for".

Originally published as Pooch rescued after 10m cliff fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        Council News $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich including a $1.8 million playground, footpaths and Orion Lagoon. Here’s what is being funded.

        Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        premium_icon Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        Council News The council’s IT department evaluated all of the council’s systems.

        Balaclava wearing ice addict triggered ‘irrational’ chase

        premium_icon Balaclava wearing ice addict triggered ‘irrational’ chase

        News Police spotted a man wearing a balaclava while driving before trying to intercept...

        • 10th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
        Why helicopters might be hovering over your rooftop

        premium_icon Why helicopters might be hovering over your rooftop

        News Residents can expect to see helicopters in these Ipswich suburbs over the next...

        • 10th Jul 2020 12:00 PM