CUTTING EDGE: Some of the 59 students who will lose their locks for charity on Thursday.
Ponytails ready for the chop

Darren Hallesy
23rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
FIFTY-NINE students at Ipswich Girls Grammar School will be set to change their appearances for a good cause this week, as they raise money for cancer research.

The brainchild of Year 10 student Quinn Venz, The Ponytail Project has so far raised over $16,000 for The Cancer Council.

This Thursday at lunchtime four local hairdressers will give up their time to chop off the long locks of over 50 students who have pledged to get the chop in return for family and friends sponsoring them for the charity fundraiser.

For some students, the thought of losing their long hair is terrifying, but knowing it is for a good cause makes the loss a bit easier to manage.

Year 7 student Olivia Vivian has raised over $1300, and was inspired to raise money after her mother was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

"Thanks to the support and research that has gone into cancer treatments, she is now fine,” Olivia said. "I'm inspired by the work of Cancer Council Queensland and want more people to benefit from their research the way our family did.”

