Pondering over lack of Amberley activity

WE LIVE in the Peak Crossing area, on the eastern side of Ipswich Boonah Rd and have noticed that over the past month there have not been any of the normal RAAF flight activity on the approach to the Amberley base.

We wonder if this lack of activity has something to do with recent correspondence received from ARTC advising that it would be conducting noise, air quality and vibration surveys to measure background noise, air quality and vibration levels at key sites?

This is to do with the Environmental Impact Statement phase of the questionable viable Inland Rail section Calvert to Kagaru.

Surely the normal air traffic in the area should be included as it is part of the ambient noise levels of the area.

I remember reading a statement that the Federal Government would assist in obtaining the required environmental approvals.

This does sound like another railroad job.

JIM BARROW

Peak Crossing