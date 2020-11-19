Pollock’s all-round power boosts new Queensland cricket goals

Northsiders' cricketer Luke Pollock is looking to continue his aggressive batting for South Queensland in Cairns. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FOR a sportsman extremely competent at rugby league and rugby, Luke Pollock is enjoying his new representative challenge in cricket.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student played in the centres for the Ipswich Jets Reserve Grade side in his early twenties, winning a FOGS Cup player of the year award.

Originally from Wide Bay, the IGS scholarship recipient also lined up at fly half in the IGS First XV and shared in school cricket premierships in 2007 and 2008.

More than a decade later, cricket is providing Pollock’s latest opportunity to display his all-round talents.

Northsiders regular Pollock and Centrals captain Lachlan Vellacott were chosen in the South Queensland team preparing for three matches against North Queensland in Cairns later this month.

Having been called into the South Queensland team which lost all three encounters in Beenleigh last season, Pollock is hungry to make amends in T20 and one-day games from November 27-29.

“We’re out for a bit of revenge this year,’’ he said, selected in a side with a number of new faces.

Enhancing the motivation is the opportunity to gain selection in this season’s Queensland Country team.

The Ipswich duo were chosen after their performances for SEQ at last weekend’s Schaeffer Shield tournament and from previous Harding-Madsen Shield and Darling Downs Bush Bash League (DDBBL) games.

SEQ finished second to Wide Bay, having beaten the eventual champions and Gold Coast, only going down to Darling Downs.

Although not firing with the bat for SEQ, Pollock had displayed his devastating form in recent T20 tournaments, including smashing 79 off 36 balls playing for Aztecs in the DDBBL.

“I like to go hard when I bat,’’ Pollock said, enjoying the T20 opportunities.

Centrals captain and South Queensland selection Lachlan Vellacott hitting a six. Picture: Rob Williams

Like accomplished batsman Vellacott, right-hander Pollock also delivers some handy medium pacers to contribute to his team’s bowling.

Pollock said having three games representative back-to-back in Cairns was designed to test the players.

“It takes it out of you but I suppose that’s why they try to pick the most suitable blokes from the three days,’’ Pollock said.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us.

“I’d like to make the Queensland Country team. That’s my goal.’’

Given what he achieved in rugby league and rugby, Pollock has the ability to fulfil that ambition now aged 29.

Luke Pollock batting for Aztecs in the recent DDBBL grand final. Picture: Nev Madsen

In this weekend’s Harding-Madsen matches, Northsiders host Centrals at Keith Sternberg Oval.

SEQ and South Queensland teammates Pollock and Vellacott will play against each other this weekend before joining forces in Cairns.

Laidley return to Bichel Oval to play Northern Brothers Diggers on Saturday.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder travel to Toowoomba to face Highfields and the South East Redbacks play home side Southern Districts.

Brothers also head to Toowoomba to challenge University.

The unofficial Harding-Madsen Shield points are: Laidley 58, Wests 55, Diggers 49, Centrals 37, Thunder 35, Mets 34, Northsiders 29, Highfields 19, Brothers 13, Redbacks 8, Souths 4, Uni 2.

GAME DAY

Qld Premier Grade

Ipswich Hornets v Northern Suburbs (Saturday)

1st Grade at Baxter Oval

2nd Grade at Kedron

Two-day competition points: 1st Grade - 9th, 2nd Grade: 6th.

Women’s cricket (Sunday)

1st Grade: Ipswich Hornets v Sunshine Coast away.

One-day competition points: Gold Coast 30, Hornets 21, Wests 16, Uni 11, Sandgate 11, Sunshine Coast 11, Valleys 8, Wynnum 4.

2nd Grade: Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval.

One-day competition points: Hornets 18*, Wests 18, Wynnum 17, Uni17, Sunshine Coast 15*, Gold Coast 12, Valleys 11, Souths 10*, Sandgate 7*, Norths 4*, Redlands 2.

game in hand.

Underage rep cricket

Taverners semi-finals

1A Sunshine Coast v 2B Ipswich Hornets away

2A South Brisbane v 1B Toombul at Yeronga

Harding Madsen Shield Round 8 (of 11)

Laidley District v Northern Brothers Diggers at Bichel Oval

Western District Toowoomba v Metropolitan Easts at Harristown

Northsiders v Central Districts at Sternberg Oval

Highfields Railways v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Highfields

Southern Districts Magpies v South East Redbacks at Middle Ridge Park

University v Brothers at USQ

Plunkett Cup

Ipswich Pioneers v Logan at Tanah Merah, Loganholme

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division

Laidley v Redbacks at Mulgowie

Thunder v Centrals at Tivoli No.1

Brothers v Northsiders at Jim Donald Oval

Points: Laidley 39, Redbacks 28, Thunder 23, Centrals 20, Northsiders 12, Brothers 4.

3rd Division

Strollers White v Laidley at Marsden No.2

Thunder Storm v Northsiders at Marsden No.4

Thunder v Redbacks at Mt Crosby

Strollers Blue bye

Points: Strollers White 26, Laidley 23*, Thunder 19, Thunder Storm 14, Strollers Blue 8, Redbacks 6, Northsiders 4.