Pollock Farms still going strong after 125 years in the Lockyer Valley

A FIFTH-generation farming family celebrated 125 years of agricultural production in the Lockyer Valley in 2020.

Pollock Farms at Winwill has seen some vast changes throughout its history, but the family’s commitment to agricultural life in the Lockyer remains steadfast.

The Gatton Star spoke exclusively to farm owner Lance Pollock who said even he had seen big developments throughout his 30 years on the land.

Lance said the modern technology used by farmers today is vastly different to what was available back when he started on the land in the 1980s.

“When I started, we did not have cabined tractors, yet alone power steering on them,” Lance said.

Lance said in the farm’s more recent history, they have begun to use solar to power their water pumps, with them also being able to control the pumps from their smartphones.

On a sunny day, the farm can produce 90kW of electricity from its 288 solar panels.

Lance reflected on his father’s time working the land who converted Pollock Farms from operating as a dairy farm into the agricultural farm it is today, growing Lucerne and hay.

Lance said his father, John, ploughed the land with a horse.

“He probably saw more changes than me,” Lance said.

Lance’s father drove their airconditioned tractor before he passed and noted the difference in farming practices today to when he worked the land.

Lance said jokingly his son Daniel had not had to stack a hay bail by hand during his five years working on Pollock Farms, highlighting the increased use of mechanisation for production.

Looking to the future, Lance said he hoped the new year would bring much needed rain to farmers across the nation, describing the current drought situation as “grim”.

“Our water is running out,” Lance said.

He said if the region did not receive decent rain soon, the farm would have to begin cutting back its production.

“We have been here before, it is just the natural cycle,” Lance said.

He said flooding rains were necessary to get the creeks flowing again.

Today, Daniel Pollock is the latest to carry on the family’s farming history.

Daniel Pollock, of Pollock Farms, sitting on some lucerne. Photo: Ali Kuchel

While it can get lonely sitting in a tractor for much of the day, Daniel said it’s good to have his father – and mentor – nearby.

“I probably learned more off my grandfather John, but I’m learning more off my father now that grandad is not here,” Daniel said.

The 23-year-old, who is also a keen cricketer, plans to continue the Pollock family’s farming legacy by staying on at the farm.

“We want to keep improving how things are done and modernise it a bit more,” he said.

